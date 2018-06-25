Washington's largest psychiatric hospital loses $53 million in annual funding after failing survey

Western State Hospital has failed a key inspection and will lose $53 million a year and its certification from the federal government, two years after entering an agreement to improve safety and quality of care or face consequences.
The loss of certification is the latest black eye for the struggling psychiatric hospital in Lakewood, which has been plagued by assaults on staff and patients, long wait times, patient escapes, aging facilities and staffing shortages for years, particularly in the wake of budget cuts during the Great Recession.
The state has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into revamping the 857-bed Western State and Washington's mental health system in recent years, and leaders have touted improvements across the board.
Those upgrades were not enough to meet 26 requirements of the federal government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Department of Social and Health Services announced Monday the state will take on the costs, which make up less than 20 percent of the hospital's budget.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.
