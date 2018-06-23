Special weekend tours of Governor's Mansion coming in July

The Governor's Mansion Foundation, a nonprofit organization of volunteers that preserves the governor's residence in Olympia, will host a series of three free summertime guided tours of the mansion on Sunday, July 29.
The 45-minute tours begin at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. That same day, there will be a free community concert featuring the Olympia Symphony Orchestra on the Capitol Campus at 6 p.m.
The tours are the foundation's effort to encourage more people to see the Washington State Governor’s Mansion, which usually is open to the public only during holiday tours on Wednesdays in December. "We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the mansion," said Dawna Donohue, chair of the foundation's tour committee.
The mansion, which was constructed in 1908, is the oldest building on the campus. Sitting at the cusp of Capitol Point, the Georgian-style estate offers a panoramic view of Olympia, Capitol Lake, Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.
To make a tour reservation, call 360-902-8880 or email tours@des.wa.gov by July 25. Tour groups are limited to 25 people. Photo identification is required to participate.
