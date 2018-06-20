Who cut out a horse's tongue? There's a $2,000 reward if you can help deputies find out

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after the tongue was cut out of an adult female horse named Annie in Yelm on Tuesday.
A deputy found the completely severed tongue in a pasture in the 9500 block of Bridge Road Southeast.
The 28-year-old horse can no longer swallow food, so it will be euthanized to minimize the animal's suffering, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident is thought to have happened between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at 360-786-5500 and ask for Deputy Carrie Nastansky.
Pasado's Safe Haven of the Monroe area is offering a $2,000 reward for information.
