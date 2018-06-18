Tumwater police now say gunman entered Walmart store and fired shots

A 44-year-old McCleary man at the center of a Sunday afternoon shooting at the Walmart in Tumwater, entered the store, headed for the sporting goods department and fired shots at a locked ammunition case to remove ammunition before he exited.
That's according to Tumwater police, who released updated information about the incident Monday afternoon.
Walmart also issued a statement, saying the store, which was closed Monday, would reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"We are shocked that this happened on our property, and our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and affected. We are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation and are referring additional questions to them."
The 44-year-old man, identified as Tim O. Day, was ultimately shot and killed outside the store by a 47-year-old Oakville man.
Tumwater police spokeswoman, Laura Wohl, said they were not releasing the Oakville man's name. She described him as an area pastor who does have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
Wohl said Day was known to law enforcement for past criminal activity. She also said there was some indication that Day had suffered from mental health and drug abuse problems.
After Day exited the store, he attempted to carjack a vehicle being driven by a 48-year-old man. He shot the man twice, who was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The man's son, Kyle Fievez, said Monday his father was shot near the neck and in his torso, and that bullet fragments were near his spine. Hospital spokeswoman, Susan Gregg, said the man was in critical condition.
According to a GoFundMe page created for Kyle's father, the man is paralyzed from the neck down.
Kyle said his father and mother, who works at the Walmart, had pulled into the parking lot to go shopping around 5 p.m. Sunday. As they approached the store, they heard someone yell, "Shooter, shooter," and quickly returned to their vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus.
After they got back into their car, the gunman approached and fired multiple rounds through the glass of the vehicle, Kyle said. The gunman then circled around to the other side of the car, and that's when his father made a last-ditch effort to leave and stomped on the gas pedal. That caused the car to spin around, Kyle said.
According to Tumwater police:
About 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Olympia police were notified about a possible carjacking at an area gas station. The suspect, Day, was unsuccessful, so he fled in his own vehicle, drove the wrong way on Highway 101 and exited into the city of Tumwater. He then drove erratically on Tumwater streets and crashed at Tyee Drive and Israel Road Southwest.
Day then attempted to carjack at least two more vehicles, including firing shots, before finally carjacking a third vehicle that he drove to Walmart.
Two people were injured in the area of Tyee Drive and Israel Road: A 16-year-old boy, not a 16-year-old girl as previously reported, and a second person. Wohl did not have information on the second person.
Meanwhile, Day arrived at Walmart, entered the store to get ammunition, and exited again. He shot the 48-year-old man in a failed attempt to carjack his vehicle, then moved on to a second car. When the driver of that car backed away, the 47-year-old Oakville man shot Day and he died at the scene.
The 47-year-old Oakville man, who has some emergency medical training, helped the 48-year-old shooting victim before he was flown to Harborview.
Tumwater Fire Department and Thurston County Medic 5 also provided assistance.
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Olympia and Lacey police also responded to the scene on Sunday. The incident was designated a Level 1 mass casualty for emergency responders, but it did not result in mass casualties,
