Eyewitnesses describe deadly shooting at Tumwater Walmart

Eyewitnesses describe the turmoil that occurred during the deadly shooting at the Walmart in Tumwater Sunday afternoon. The armed gunman who was shot and killed outside the store was identified Monday as Tim O. Day of McCleary.
The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.