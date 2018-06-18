Coroner IDs armed gunman who was shot and killed outside Tumwater Walmart

The armed gunman who was shot and killed outside the Tumwater Walmart Sunday afternoon was identified Monday as Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said.
The man's autopsy is set for Wednesday, he said.
Day was at the center of a shooting incident outside Walmart in Tumwater about 5 p.m. Sunday. He shot and seriously injured a 48-year-old man while trying to carjack his vehicle. The 48-year-old man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he is in critical condition.
Day was later shot and killed on site by two residents in the parking lot who drew weapons; at least one of them shot and killed the armed man, Tumwater police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said Sunday.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
