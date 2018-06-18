Here's what caused the traffic backup on Interstate 5 near Bellingham

A semi truck carrying vegetables rolled on Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Monday morning, June 18, blocking both northbound lanes. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
