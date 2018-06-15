It's a scam. Crooks' kidnapping and arrest warrant claims cost family more than $5,000

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning about a kidnapping scam that cost a Spanaway family more than $5,000 and included someone posing as a sheriff's deputy.
The department pointed out that it never collects money from the public, especially in the form of gift cards, as the scammers sought.
"The Sheriff’s Department NEVER collects money from the public for arrest warrants, traffic infractions, or missed jury duty," the department said in a Facebook post. "If someone threatens your arrest or the arrest of your family member and demands payment — especially with gift cards! — it is a SCAM."
The post gave this account of the scam:
The mother of a 25-year-old man got a call Wednesday from someone claiming to have kidnapped him. To win his release, the Spanaway woman was to told buy $3,000 in gift cards and provide the "kidnappers" with the redemption codes.
The woman went to the Albertsons store on Canyon Road to buy the cards. Employees saw her trying to buy thousands of dollars in prepaid cards and heard her on her phone talking to the "kidnappers."
Aware of other scams involving gift cars, the employees called 911, and sheriff's deputies were sent to the store.
When they arrived, the woman was still on the phone and trying to buy the gift cards. The call was ended and the deputies, with the help of Tacoma police, eventually found her son safe at work.
He told the deputies he'd gotten a call earlier that evening from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's department. The person said the son had missed jury duty and was the subject of an arrest warrant. To take care of the warrant, the son was told to buy $5,000 in gift cards and provide their codes.
Though the mother didn't buy the cards, her son did, and lost more than $5,400.
In both instances, the scammers were able to trick the phones of the mother and son into showing phone numbers that appeared to be legitimate but that were not.
