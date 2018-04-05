She loved Washington's national parks, so she left them $1 million

Washington's three national parks are planning upgrades thanks to a $1 million donation from the estate of a woman who loved the outdoors, the Washington's National Park fund announced recently.
“This funding comes at a pivotal time for Washington’s three largest national parks,” Sarah Creachbaum, Olympic National Park's superintendent, said in a WNPF statement. “Our country’s national parks have experienced many financial challenges in recent years and there is a significant maintenance backlog. This wonderful donation via WNPF enables us to invest in much-needed safety technology that can quite literally save lives in Washington for years to come.”
Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks plan to use the money for a computer dispatch system that will allow operators to monitor rangers in the wilderness. The aim of the system is to improve the safety of employees and decrease response times. North Cascades National Park plans to use its share of the funds to improve infrastructure for volunteers.
The gift comes from the estate of Bette Wallace, who grew up in Washington and later lived in California.
“On behalf of (Wallace's) trust it was our family’s honor to make this donation on her behalf to the Washington’s National Park Fund knowing it will be used for many projects including a combination of saving lives and supporting volunteer infrastructure in the parks,” Cheri Ryan, Wallace’s niece and the estate's trustee, said in a WNPF statement.
The donation was made via Washington's National Park Fund, a philanthropic partner of the state's national parks that has awarded $4 million to the parks in recent years.
“We wish Bette was still here so the park rangers and I could personally show her all of the significant park infrastructure enabled by her major gift," WNPF executive director Laurie Ward said in a statement released by her organization. "Not only will it provide immediate vital support to Washington’s national parks, it ushers in a new level giving for WNPF. With so much passion for Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National Parks, we foresee that this will be the first of many gifts at this level.”
