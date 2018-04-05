Police: Suspect shoots man, self after argument in Olympia

Authorities say a man was shot after trying to stop an argument in downtown Olympia.
The Olympian reports the man who fired the weapon then shot and killed himself at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Olympia police say the incident started with an argument between several people on a sidewalk and that it led to pushing and shoving.
Police say a 59-year-old man came out of a nearby coffee shop in an attempt to stop the altercation.
Police say the shooter confronted the man, pulled out a handgun and shot him several times.
Police found the shooter unconscious in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He later died at a hospital.
Police say the other man had gone to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening.
