Police search for driver in hit and run that killed woman

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was struck and killed while helping a driver who had run out of gas in Port Orchard.
The Kitsap Sun reports Katherine Phillips of Belfair was struck at about 5 a.m. Thursday.
Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Russ Winger says Phillips stopped to help on her way home from an overnight shift with the Washington State Ferries.
She drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. Winger says while she and the driver of the disabled vehicle filled the tank, a gold or tan sedan drove by and hit her.
Winger says Phillips died at the scene and the stranded motorist was not injured. Winger says the driver in the sedan left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Washington State Patrol at 360-473-0300.
