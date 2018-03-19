Washington State

Bremerton man accused of kidnapping woman in her own house

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 11:16 PM

PORT ORCHARD, Wash.

A Washington state woman says she was kidnapped in her own house and assaulted for two days by a man who police have arrested.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Bremerton resident John Charles Troiano Jr. was charged on Monday with first-degree kidnapping.

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies began searching for the woman after a family member told officers she had sent alarming text messages.

The woman says Troiano kept her at her house against her will. She says she was afraid he would kill her if she called police.

Deputies convinced Troiano to meet them on Friday, at which point the woman was with him and reported the assaults and threats. Troiano was then arrested.

Troiano told police he didn't do it. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

