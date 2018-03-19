Lewis and Clark Bridge closed due to suspicious backpacks

Authorities have shut down traffic on a bridge between Longview, Washington and Rainier, Oregon, because of suspicious backpacks hanging from the bridge on the Oregon side.
Multiple news outlets report that witnesses called 911 around 9:30 a.m. Monday to report seeing a man lowering backpacks from the bridge over the Columbia River and tying them there before walking away.
A bomb squad was called and the bridge was closed in both directions. The Washington State Patrol says one of the backpacks had been detonated as of Monday afternoon.
The Oregon State Police and U.S. Coast Guard referred to the backpacks as suspicious.
The Oregon State Police said the bridge is expected to be closed for several hours. The Columbia River is also closed to traffic.
