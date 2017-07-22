Washington State

July 22, 2017 10:11 AM

Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case

The Associated Press
MOUNT VERNON, Washington

Washington prosecutors now have 30 days to officially file charges against two people suspected of causing a fire that killed two children and injured three adults.

The Skagit Valley Herald (http://bit.ly/2gSXFZj ) reported Thursday while prosecutors generally have a 72-hour window to file charges in Skagit County Superior Court, a magistrate's warrant gives them until Aug. 18.

Magistrate's warrants filed in Skagit County District Court charge Kimberly Marie Hughes and Jaramy Le Chism each with two counts of first-degree murder, extreme indifference and one count of first-degree arson.

Both are accused of causing a Saturday morning fire at a home that injured three adults and killed two children, ages 6 and 8, who were unable to escape the blaze.

