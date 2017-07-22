Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case

Washington prosecutors now have 30 days to officially file charges against two people suspected of causing a fire that killed two children and injured three adults.
The Skagit Valley Herald (http://bit.ly/2gSXFZj ) reported Thursday while prosecutors generally have a 72-hour window to file charges in Skagit County Superior Court, a magistrate's warrant gives them until Aug. 18.
Magistrate's warrants filed in Skagit County District Court charge Kimberly Marie Hughes and Jaramy Le Chism each with two counts of first-degree murder, extreme indifference and one count of first-degree arson.
Both are accused of causing a Saturday morning fire at a home that injured three adults and killed two children, ages 6 and 8, who were unable to escape the blaze.
