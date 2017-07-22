Washington State

July 22, 2017 5:03 AM

Unclaimed 9.4M lottery ticket sold in Poulsbo

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Officials say a 9.4 million prize is still unclaimed from the July 1 lotto jackpot drawing.

KING-TV reported Friday (https://goo.gl/HLcJCa ) that the winning lottery ticket was sold in Poulsbo, Washington.

Washington Lottery says it's the largest Jackpot in the last five years. The previous largest prize was $10.9 million in 2012.

The winning numbers from the drawing are 01-08-09-21-22-30.

The winner can head to any lottery office before December 28.

If the prize goes unclaimed, a third of the money will go to the Economic Strategic Reserve Account to promote economic development. The rest goes to future lottery prizes.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington 1:01

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington
A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:00

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough
Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car 2:03

Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

View More Video