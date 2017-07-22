Unclaimed 9.4M lottery ticket sold in Poulsbo

Officials say a 9.4 million prize is still unclaimed from the July 1 lotto jackpot drawing.
KING-TV reported Friday (https://goo.gl/HLcJCa ) that the winning lottery ticket was sold in Poulsbo, Washington.
Washington Lottery says it's the largest Jackpot in the last five years. The previous largest prize was $10.9 million in 2012.
The winning numbers from the drawing are 01-08-09-21-22-30.
The winner can head to any lottery office before December 28.
If the prize goes unclaimed, a third of the money will go to the Economic Strategic Reserve Account to promote economic development. The rest goes to future lottery prizes.
