Man accused of selling heroin from his Olympia tattoo shop

A Lacey man has been accused of selling heroin from his downtown Olympia tattoo shop.
The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/3eFpBE ) 38-year-old Travis Jackson was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling the drug from Forever Tattoo World.
Police say Jackson told officers that he used and sold narcotics from his business on a routine basis.
The Thurston County Narcotics Task Force began investigating Jackson in February after a confidential source reported that Jackson was selling heroin out of the business.
Court documents say in late February, the confidential source set up a time to purchase heroin from Jackson and bought it for $100.
Court documents say when he was arrested police found the heroin, scales and a bank bag with gold-plated money, among other items in Jackson's vehicle.
