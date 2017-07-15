Washington State

July 15, 2017 5:04 AM

Man accused of selling heroin from his Olympia tattoo shop

OLYMPIA, Wash.

A Lacey man has been accused of selling heroin from his downtown Olympia tattoo shop.

The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/3eFpBE ) 38-year-old Travis Jackson was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling the drug from Forever Tattoo World.

Police say Jackson told officers that he used and sold narcotics from his business on a routine basis.

The Thurston County Narcotics Task Force began investigating Jackson in February after a confidential source reported that Jackson was selling heroin out of the business.

Court documents say in late February, the confidential source set up a time to purchase heroin from Jackson and bought it for $100.

Court documents say when he was arrested police found the heroin, scales and a bank bag with gold-plated money, among other items in Jackson's vehicle.

