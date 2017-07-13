Washington State

July 13, 2017 5:04 AM

Bodies found in Olympic National Park identified

The Associated Press
PORT ANGELES, Wash.

Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found near Hurricane Ridge July 2 in Olympic National Park.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/rPvXqn ) her identity as 57-year-old Kathryn Kennedy.

She had been reported missing from Issaquah and was found with a minivan about 200 feet below Obstruction Point Road. Autopsy results are pending.

Kennedy's body was one of three discovered in the park on the July 1-2 weekend.

The body of 60-year-old William "Dave" Woodson of Kingston was discovered in a boulder field near the Norwegian Memorial July 1.

Medical examiner Dr. Eric Kiesel says Woodson's cause of death was salt water drowning with an underlying cardiovascular condition.

The body of 20-year-old missing hiker Zach Krull was found near Lake Cushman July 1.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell says Krull most likely died from hypothermia or loss of core body temperature.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington 1:01

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington
A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:00

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough
Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car 2:03

Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

View More Video