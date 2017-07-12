Washington State

July 12, 2017 8:08 AM

Suspected shooter of man who dragged dead raccoon arrested

SHELTON, Wash.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Washington man who was dragging a dead raccoon down the street.

KCPQ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2t45X6l ) the suspect who was arrested Tuesday is accused of running the man over and shooting him in the leg on June 25.

The two men had gotten in a confrontation over the dead critter. Authorities say the victim was planning to use the dead raccoon as bait in his crab pot, while the suspect thought the animal was a dead dog.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher the man was swinging the raccoon around as the suspect aimed a gun.

Portions of the incident were caught on video.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

