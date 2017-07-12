Washington State

July 12, 2017

Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issue

The Associated Press
YAKIMA, Wash.

The Yakima City Council has declined further discussion about formalizing an informal police policy to not ask residents about their immigration status.

The discussion was put back on the council's agenda Tuesday after a local advocacy group threatened a lawsuit, saying a vote taken in April to suspend talks on the policy could have violated the state Open Public Meetings Act.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says nearly two dozen Yakima Valley residents turned out to Tuesday's meeting to share their opinions and fears of not having a formal policy. Only one person spoke against it.

Council members Holly Cousens and Dulce Gutierrez say a new solution is being planned. Neither councilwoman would offer details.

Minorities make up about half the residents of Yakima.

