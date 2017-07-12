Seattle opens innovative 24-hour homeless center

An innovative 24-hour homeless shelter and service center is opening Wednesday in Seattle.
The Navigation Center is unusual because it will be open to all, including couples, people with pets and those are struggling with substance abuse.
People must be referred by the city's specialized team of police and outreach workers. At the center, they'll have access to showers, bathrooms and washer and dryers, as well as storage space for their belongings. They'll also have access to mental health and other social services and housing assistance.
The center is modeled after a dormitory-style facility that opened in San Francisco.
The facility can house about 75 people. They'll initially be allowed to stay at the center for 60 days.
The Downtown Emergency Services Center, a nonprofit service provider, is operating the center.
