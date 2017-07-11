Spokane cop arrested; charges quickly dropped

An officer with the Spokane Police Department who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence will not be criminally charged but will be on leave during an internal investigation.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Officer John Scott on fourth-degree domestic violence assault just after midnight Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says medics weren't needed.
The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/rYYyJG) at his court appearance Tuesday afternoon a request by prosecuting attorney John Love that the charges be dropped was granted.
Love says the incident involved a scuffle over a phone and that while there was probable cause for arrest, in his judgment there wasn't enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Scott had committed a crime.
Love says he didn't know Scott was an officer when he reviewed the case.
