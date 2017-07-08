Washington State

July 08, 2017 11:40 AM

Washington state biologists rescue 33 pygmy rabbits

The Associated Press
QUINCY, Wash.

Officials have captured 33 endangered pygmy rabbits that survived a wildfire in central Washington state and moved them to other breeding sites.

Biologist John Gallie with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told The Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2sAUwih ) in a story Friday that the rabbits were captured late last month after the wildfire burned sagebrush the rabbits need for food and shelter.

Gallie says about 70 rabbits died at the 10-acre Beezley Hills site, one of four in the state where biologists have been breeding the rabbits for release into the wild.

Gallie says it will be years before the Beezley Hills site can support a rabbit population again.

But he says the breeding sites were separated to prevent a total loss if a wildfire occurred.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington 1:01

Bird’s eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington
A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:00

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough
Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car 2:03

Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

View More Video