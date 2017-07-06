3 home burned in major Whidbey Island fire

Three homes were burned in a major fire on Whidbey Island early Thursday and officials say the blaze was intentionally set.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2sKbq20 ) the homes in Langley, Washington, caught fire before 6 a.m. Thursday.
The Island County Sheriff's Department says a 48-year-old man is in custody.
The homes sit along the 5700 block of Captain Vancouver Drive. The drive is adjacent to the Useless Bay Golf and Country Club.
Red Cross volunteers were on the scene by 7:30 a.m. to feed responders and assist anyone displaced by the fire.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
