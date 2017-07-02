Teacher's video highlights progress of bilingual students

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS JULY 1-2, 2017 - In this June 8, 2017 photo, Jefferson Elementary School sixth graders, from left, Gladys Espinoza, Anahi Villa, Suri Valles, Samuel Solano, Kimberly Madera and Jillian Martinez-Cruz play a video they made about growing up in a bilingual world in Mount Vernon, Wash. The students hope that their stories will inspire others. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell