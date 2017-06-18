Washington student working to preserve World War II history

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Tuesday June 6, 2017, photo, Hanford High's Hannah Doyle poses for a photo in the Hanford Reach's section dedicated to the topic she's researching, in Washington. The Hanford High junior is in the middle of a year-long endeavor to record the stories of World War II veterans, merchant sailors, nurses, Manhattan Project workers and home front supporters. The Tri-City Herald via AP Bob Brawdy