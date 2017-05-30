Washington State

May 30, 2017 4:41 AM

Teen wounded in apparent road-rage incident in Everett

EVERETT, Wash.

Everett Police are investigating after a teenage boy was critically wounded during an apparent road-rage incident that escalated to a shooting.

Police said the 16-year-old was in critical condition Monday evening with gunshot wounds.

Motorists reported an incident involving a black Honda Civic and a white SUV Monday afternoon. Moments later, witnesses called 911 to report shots fired about a mile away and described two similar vehicles.

Officers found shell casings in the road but did not locate the vehicles.

Police say a wounded teen showed up at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with gunshot wounds about 15 minutes after the initial calls. He was driven in a black Honda Civic.

It's unclear what started the incident or how it escalated into a shooting.

