Teen wounded in apparent road-rage incident in Everett

Everett Police are investigating after a teenage boy was critically wounded during an apparent road-rage incident that escalated to a shooting.
Police said the 16-year-old was in critical condition Monday evening with gunshot wounds.
Motorists reported an incident involving a black Honda Civic and a white SUV Monday afternoon. Moments later, witnesses called 911 to report shots fired about a mile away and described two similar vehicles.
Officers found shell casings in the road but did not locate the vehicles.
Police say a wounded teen showed up at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with gunshot wounds about 15 minutes after the initial calls. He was driven in a black Honda Civic.
It's unclear what started the incident or how it escalated into a shooting.
