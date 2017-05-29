1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rgqlyX ) that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.
Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.
The second victim, a 19-year-old Aberdeen man, reportedly is in critical condition.
The incident took place at the Donkey Creek Campground.
Campers were upset at 1:30 a.m. Saturday because of a pickup was doing doughnuts on a gravel bar in the campground.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says there was an argument and a camper threw a rock at the truck.
Investigators say the driver then backed up toward the campers and ran over the two men and then fled.
