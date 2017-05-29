Washington State

May 29, 2017 12:18 PM

1 man killed after pickup drives over angry campers

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

A 20-year-old man who was intentionally run over at a Grays Harbor County campground has died of his injuries.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rgqlyX ) that Jimmy Smith-Kramer of Taholah was one of two victims run over by a pickup truck Saturday.

Tacoma General Hospital officials confirmed he had died late Sunday.

The second victim, a 19-year-old Aberdeen man, reportedly is in critical condition.

The incident took place at the Donkey Creek Campground.

Campers were upset at 1:30 a.m. Saturday because of a pickup was doing doughnuts on a gravel bar in the campground.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says there was an argument and a camper threw a rock at the truck.

Investigators say the driver then backed up toward the campers and ran over the two men and then fled.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:00

A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough
Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car 2:03

Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car
Brush with death captured by motorcyclist's helmet cam 1:11

Brush with death captured by motorcyclist's helmet cam

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos