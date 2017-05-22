Teen missing after going over Snoqualmie River falls

The King County Sheriff Office says a 16 year old boy is presumed drowned after he went missing while swimming with friends in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindi West says three teens were swimming above the falls near the park on Sunday when two of the teens went over the falls.
One of the teens made it out of the water, but the other never surfaced. The park is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Seattle, just off Interstate 90.
Police received the 911 call just after 6 p.m. and crews searched the area. Rescue teams were unable to put divers in the water due to the dangerous current.
The search will resume Monday.
The missing teen's name was not released.
