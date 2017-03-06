Bill to remove statutes of limitation on sex crimes

Soon there may no longer be a statute of limitations for sex crimes.
House Bill 1155 would allow prosecutors to charge rape, rape of a child, child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism at any time after the crime was committed.
After a certain time, the law forbids prosecutors from filing charges depending on the age of the victim, type of crime and other factors. The bill would change the law and remove the limitations.
The bill passed the state House of Representatives on Monday and moves to the senate for approval. If they pass it, the bill lands on Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.
“Survivors of sexual crimes suffer horrific things at the hands of their abusers. The least we can do is provide them a sliver of hope in prosecuting the monsters,” said Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn, the sponsor of the bill. “As the husband of a sexual abuse survivor said during the public hearing on this bill, ‘slim hope is better than no hope.’”
