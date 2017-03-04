Man faces murder charge in Federal Way killing

A Federal Way man is facing a first-degree murder charge following the killing of another man.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lqoNAS) that King County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Kevion Maurice Alexander on Friday.
Alexander and his 22-year-old girlfriend were arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex where they shared an apartment.
It was at that apartment complex where the body of 27-year-old Andre Aber-Williams was found in a parking lot on Jan. 11.
Federal Way police say the woman met Aber-Williams using social media and arranged for him to come to her apartment complex.
Police say that when Aber-Williams arrived, Alexander shot and killed him.
Police say personal property belonging to Aber-Williams was taken and that Alexander then drove Aber-Williams' vehicle several miles away with his girlfriend following in her car.
