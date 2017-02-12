Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself at transient camp

Authorities say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself at a transient camp in Washington state.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kB1JuU ) that the man, who has not yet been identified, died Saturday.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies had initially investigated the man's death as a homicide because he was shot and no gun was found at the Spanaway campsite.
He says deputies were eventually able to determine that someone picked up the gun and hid it.
Witnesses had told investigators the man was handling the weapon when he apparently pointed the firearm at himself and pulled the trigger.
