Police: Officer fatally shoots man wielding knife

Police say a 33-year-old Lake Stevens man has been shot and killed by an officer after the man advanced on the officer with a knife.
Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team spokesman Aaron Snell says the man called 911 Thursday morning saying, "I want to kill cops."
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/r563Me) before officers arrived, others called 911 to report that a man with blood on his shirt was walking around carrying a flag.
Officers found the man and say he told them, "Just kill me."
Snell says the officers tried to subdue him with an electronic stun gun but the man continued moving toward them. Snell says one officer fired one shot. That officer was placed on standard administrative leave.
The man died at a local hospital.
Authorities are investigating.
