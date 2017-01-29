The Latest: Huge anti-Trump rally in Seattle

The Latest on demonstrations in the Northwest over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. (all times local):
6:14 p.m.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray were among the speakers at a large rally in downtown Seattle that drew more than a thousand people protesting President Donald Trump's action barring people from certain Muslim nations from the United States.
The Sunday evening protest at Westlake Park in the city's shopping district was the second large anti-Trump protest in the Seattle area in two days. Saturday night 3,000 people flooded Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
On Sunday the protesters held signs that read "Proud to be an Immigrant" and "Refugees are not terrorists."
Murray urged protesters in the city to stand in their doorways at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, holding a phone or a candle to "shine a light."
"We as a city will stand with immigrants and refugees," said Murray, who has vowed to maintain Seattle's status as a sanctuary city for immigrants despite a Trump threat to withhold federal funds.
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Seattle's congressional representative, told the crowd "we are going to fight this every step of the way."
---
5:36 p.m.
Hundreds of people chanting and holding signs gathered in downtown Seattle to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from certain Muslim nations from entering the country.
People gathered Sunday evening at Westlake Park in the middle of the city's downtown shopping district. They held signs that read "Proud to be an Immigrant" and "Refugees are not terrorists."
Saturday night about 3,000 protesters went to Seattle-Tacoma Airport to rally against Trump. Officials say about 30 were arrested after the hours-long demonstration.
---
5:23 p.m.
Sen. Patty Murray says President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration barring citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the country was "un-American" and protesters who turned out airports across the United States "reacted correctly."
Murray, appearing at brief news conference at Seattle-Tacoma Airport Sunday evening, said two people were detained overnight at the facility, but they were released. One other person was put on a plane back to Vienna. Murray said no immigrants were being detained at Sea-Tac as of Sunday evening.
Murray, a Democrat and Washington's senior senator, said she has so far been unable to speak with the Trump Administration about the immigration order. She said the confusion following Trump's action is "what happens when you issue an executive order without knowing what you are doing."
About 3,000 protesters holding signs and chanting "no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and "let them in" gathered Saturday evening at Sea-Tac. Authorities say about 30 people were arrested.
---
10:12 a.m.
Individuals who were detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of President Trump's executive order have been released by the Department of Homeland Security, a Port of Seattle spokeswoman said Sunday.
Kathy Roeder said DHS told port officials the individuals can continue their travels. She didn't know how many people had been released.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said in a news release Sunday that two individuals were released. She said one is a citizen of Sudan and the other a citizen of Yemen, both countries named in Trump's 90-day travel ban to the U.S. She said one is attending a convention in Las Vegas and the other is visiting relatives.
Attorneys from the ACLU and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project said Saturday a Somali national was not allowed to enter and two other people were detained at the airport.
About 3,000 protesters holding signs and chanting "no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and "let them in" gathered Saturday evening and continued demonstrating into Sunday morning.
