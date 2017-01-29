Washington State

Sea-Tac Airport natioan's 9th busiest

The Associated Press
SEATAC, Wash.

Fliers using Sea-Tac Airport at record numbers have made it the nation's ninth busiest.

The News Tribune reports ( http://bit.ly/2jeQknC )that passenger volumes in 2016 — the sixth consecutive record-breaking year — boosted Sea-Tac up from 13th place, according to the Port of Seattle.

Sea-Tac saw 45.7 million passengers in 2016, an 8 percent increase.

The record growth moved Sea-Tac past Houston, Phoenix, Miami and Charlotte.

An average of 125,000 passengers per day make their way through security lines and board planes at Sea-Tac. It takes 18,500 people working at the airport to support those passengers, the port said.

International traffic increased at the airport in 2016. Asia is Sea-Tac's No. 1 international destination. Passenger traffic to the region increased 4.1 percent in 2016.

