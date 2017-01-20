Portland Trump protesters burn flags, 100s march in Seattle

Hundreds marched through Seattle and Olympia, Washington, Friday and a group in Portland burned several U.S. flags as activists protested the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The flag-burning occurred on Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square, called "Portland's living room" because it's a popular hangout for all types of people.
On Friday afternoon, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered there before the start of a march that was expected to draw thousands.
They included a small group of flag-burners, many of them masked and clad in black. At first they had trouble because of the rain, but using lighter fluid they torched at least half a dozen flags. An ember briefly fell on the jacket of one participant but the fire was quickly put out.
In Seattle, protesters from Capitol Hill and Central District neighborhoods streamed toward downtown for an afternoon immigrant and refugee rights rally. Carrying signs that said "Fight Racism & Sexism" and "Resist Trump," people from separate earlier rallies were walking to meet at Westlake Park downtown Friday afternoon. Later in the evening another anti-Trump rally was expected.
About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, carrying signs that included "Resist Trump" and "Not My President."
Later Olympia police reported that about 100 people marched through downtown, causing some traffic disruptions.
In Portland, there was a student walkout at Portland State University a couple of hours before the flag-burning.
The city was bracing for a larger protest and march later Friday that was expected to draw up to 10,000 people.
Loren Ford and his wife, Judy Arter, stood watch with a sign that read "Impeach Trump."
The couple traveled to Portland from the small town of Lebanon, Oregon to protest because they felt Trump was not fit for office due to conflicts of interest and his rejection of intelligence community reports that Russia had been involved in influencing the election.
"I think he needs to be investigated right off the bat," Ford said.
Patricia Elliott, of Portland, said she felt compelled to attend the march and could not bring herself to watch the inauguration earlier on TV.
"I'd feel like I was saluting to fascism, for example, and I don't want to participate in that at all." she said.
Some businesses in Portland's downtown announced they would close early because of the anticipated crowds. Owners of some establishments boarded up windows to prevent damage.
Portland protests after Trump's election last November turned violent when a small group of demonstrators smashed windows, spray-painted buildings and started small fires. The demonstration caused about $1 million in damage, police have said.
The organizer of what is expected to be the largest protest on Friday said he met with newly elected Mayor Ted Wheeler to discuss how to keep the rally peaceful.
The event's goal is aimed at Trump and at putting pressure on local elected officials to make Portland "a sanctuary city, not just in the immigration sense of the word, but in every sense of the word," said Gregory McKelvey, the leader of Portland's Resistance.
"I probably wouldn't have had a meeting with the mayor if I couldn't put 10,000 people in the streets," he said.
Portland police have said they will not allow demonstrators to go on highways or block transportation.
