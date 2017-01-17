New leader named for state ferry system

Washington state ferry system officials have announced Amy Scarton will be its new director.
The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday (https://goo.gl/HctBGs ) that Scarton will replace Lynne Griffith, who is retiring Jan. 31.
State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar says Scarton currently serves as the Transportation Department's assistant secretary for community and economic development.
Millar said in a news release that Scarton has worked in the transportation industry both in the state and Washington, D.C.
She has held senior roles in both the Obama and Bush administrations at U.S. Department of Transportation and managed offices that support the state's rail, freight, aviation, local programs, planning and public transportation activities.
The Washington State Ferry System is the largest in the nation with more than 20 vessels.
