Washington State

December 28, 2016 12:29 AM

North Bend approves permit for winter homeless shelter

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A Snoqualmie Valley organization has received a permit to operate a homeless shelter this winter in North Bend.

KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2hMqVgB) that the shelter run by Snoqualmie Valley Shelter Services will be open from mid-January to early March. North Bend has approved $2,000 for the housing effort.

Shelter director Jennifer Kirk says the organization had tried for several years to secure a permit and bring attention to the issue of homelessness in the city.

City officials sat down with Kirk in September and worked out a deal for the permit and funding appropriation.

Washington State

