Up to 6 inches of snow forecast in Spokane area

Spokane is bracing for a winter storm.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2hHHoCp ) snowplows are on the streets ahead of what's expected to a snowy Monday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch beginning at 6 p.m. Monday and lasting until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Meteorologist Bob Tobin says the region can expect between 4 and 6 inches, with heavier accumulation in the mountains.
Temperatures over the next few days will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s during the day.
Comments