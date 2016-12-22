Sheriff: Man fatally shot by deputy was armed

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a man fatally shot by one of its deputies Sunday was burglarizing sheds and garages when he pointed a pistol at the deputy.
The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/It2s8I ) Deputy Steve Fox then drew his weapon and shot Paul Kolar several times near Ridgefield in southwest Washington.
The office said Kolar died later at a local hospital. Fox, a 20-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office, was not injured.
A homeowner called 911 Sunday morning to report a prowler. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the Fox reported that he had shot Kolar.
An investigation by detectives with a regional major crimes team say Kolar was also armed with a second loaded pistol and knife.
The deputy has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues.
Comments