Judge drops sex assault case based on police conduct

A judge has ruled that child sex abuse charges against a Skagit County man should be dismissed based on "outrageous government conduct."
The Skagit Valley Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hkkCDi ) that Joshua Solomon was charged in 2014 with commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted rape of a child. He had been one of six men arrested in a police sex sting after making plans to meet with detectives who had posed as minors online to engage in possible sex acts.
Solomon's charges were dropped Dec. 1 after a judge determined law enforcement wrongly instigated the situation that led to his arrest.
Solomon's attorney argued that his client entered the chat room detectives used to arrest him because it had a legal age requirement of 18. The attorney also says the detective initiated a majority of the contacts with Solomon.
Comments