Man accused of causing second fatal crash in 7 years

A 26-year-old man who drove into a ditch near Graham, killing his passenger, has been charged with vehicular homicide for the second time.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2gU8WYP ) that prosecutors charged Jacob Lee on Monday for the Sept. 11 crash that killed Christopher Grice.
Records show Lee had alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when his Jeep Cherokee went into a ditch on the north side of state Route 7. Investigators say Grice was thrown from the vehicle when Lee struck a telephone pole. He died at the scene.
Lee allegedly told deputies he fell asleep behind the wheel before admitting to having at least one drink that night.
He was sentenced to three years in prison for a crash in 2009 that killed his passenger, Derrick Laiblin.
Comments