Pierce County church moves services after suspicious fires

Federal authorities have joined an investigation into three fires that broke out inside a Pierce County church and heavily damaged the structure.
Investigators say the early Friday fires at Our Savior Lutheran Church are all considered suspicious.
Leaders of the church near Summit say services can no longer be held inside the building due to heavy damage in the lobby and worship center. Sunday's church service was moved to Mount Rainier Lutheran High School.
Pastor Brian Banke tells KOMO-TV (http://bit.ly/2fP01Ul) surveillance video shows someone trying to break into the building shortly before the fires started.
Banke says insurance will cover the costs of the damage.
Investigators, including those from the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives, have not released information on any suspects in the case.
