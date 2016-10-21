Police: Deputies fatally shoot armed woman at Auburn home

Authorities say a woman was fatally shot by two officers who were called to check on her at her home south of Seattle.
King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cindi West says officers responded to the home in Auburn Friday evening after learning the woman could be suicidal and armed.
West says they entered the home on Muckleshoot tribal property after attempts to knock were unsuccessful and they could see two young children inside.
West says the officers found the woman with a handgun and both officers fired, killing the woman.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, West said.
West didn't know specifically what led up to the shooting.
West says one officer had eight years of experience while the other has three.
No further information was immediately available.
