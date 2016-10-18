14 arrested in Washington state prostitution sting

Authorities have made 14 arrests in connection with a prostitution operation involving more than 70 people, including five children, across Washington state.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2e3iAs1 ) that federal agents and several local agencies used undercover agents to make contact with the people involved. The arrests were made last week in more than a dozen cities across the state.
FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams says there was one arrest and 13 women recovered in Airway Heights, while authorities made one arrest in Spokane and recovered three women there.
The undercover operation is part of a wider FBI initiative being carried out in the U.S. and other countries, including Cambodia, Canada, the Philippines and Thailand.
