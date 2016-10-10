Bellingham Airport briefly evacuated over suspicious luggage

Authorities say the Bellingham International Airport has resumed normal operations after screeners got "a positive swab for explosives" on an unattended piece of luggage and the facility was briefly evacuated.
KOMO reports ( http://bit.ly/2dEDRo1 )the piece of luggage was a medium-sized black suitcase. It was discovered on the sidewalk of the passenger pick-up area at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. A bomb robot was deployed to obtain the X-rays of the suitcase. X-rays revealed that it was empty.
About 300 passengers were temporarily placed in a post-screening area, police said, and multiple flights were delayed.
