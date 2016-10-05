Washington State

October 5, 2016 6:28 PM

The Latest: Oregon shooting victims were 6 and 8 years old

BEAVERTON, Ore.

The Latest on a deadly shooting in Oregon (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were among the three people fatally shot at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.

Beaverton police spokesman Mike Rowe said in a news release that officers responded to the apartment in Beaverton Wednesday afternoon after a woman called saying three people were dead inside.

Police say a man was also found dead. A major crime team was investigating the incident as a homicide-suicide and they don't believe there is a risk to the public.

---

5:43 p.m.

Authorities say two children and an adult were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.

KATU reports (http://bit.ly/2cTA0pg ) that a police spokesperson in Beaverton, Oregon, says the incident appears to be murder-suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.

