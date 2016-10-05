The Latest: Oregon shooting victims were 6 and 8 years old

The Latest on a deadly shooting in Oregon (all times local):
6:15 p.m.
Police say an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were among the three people fatally shot at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.
Beaverton police spokesman Mike Rowe said in a news release that officers responded to the apartment in Beaverton Wednesday afternoon after a woman called saying three people were dead inside.
Police say a man was also found dead. A major crime team was investigating the incident as a homicide-suicide and they don't believe there is a risk to the public.
---
5:43 p.m.
Authorities say two children and an adult were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.
KATU reports (http://bit.ly/2cTA0pg ) that a police spokesperson in Beaverton, Oregon, says the incident appears to be murder-suicide.
No other information was immediately available.
Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.
