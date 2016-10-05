Most fire restrictions lifted across Eastern Washington

Cool weather got you craving a campfire? Fires bans have been lifted on many public lands due to the arrival of fall weather, but a few restrictions remain.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is still banning campfires on its lands in Yakima, Kittitas and Benton counties, until Oct. 15.
The agency lifted its ban in the rest of Eastern Washington on Monday and the Bureau of Land Management followed suit and lifted its fire restrictions on Tuesday.
Those agencies join the state Department of Natural Resources, which lifted its statewide burn ban on Sept. 30, and the Okanogan-Wentachee National Forest, which lifted its campfire ban in Yakima, Kittitas and Chelan counties on Sept. 7.
“We still urge campers and anyone else heading outdoors this fall to be extremely cautious while participating in any activity that could spark a wildfire,” said Clay Sprague, WDFW land manager, in a statement.
