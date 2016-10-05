Washington State

October 5, 2016 5:38 PM

Yakima to celebrate Native Americans instead of Columbus Day

Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA

Next week, Yakima will recognize Native Americans instead of Christopher Columbus.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the city council Tuesday voted to join the growing number of cities celebrating Indigenous People’s Day each October instead of Columbus Day. This year, that day is Oct. 10.

The unplanned vote, which passed 5-2, came after a citizen request made during the meeting. Council members had wanted to delay the vote but since the day in question falls next week they decided to end the discussion Tuesday.

Related content

Washington State

Comments

Videos

Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos