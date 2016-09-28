Teen charged for leaving newborn in dumpster

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning her newborn son in a dumpster north of Seattle in March.
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/MhTxHj ) Samantha Houston of Everett last week was charged with abandonment of a dependent person.
Police say Houston told them she gave birth March 25 and then panicked, wrapping the baby in a towel and placing him in a dumpster. Prosecutors say afterward she walked to a convenience store to get something to eat.
The newborn was treated at a hospital and placed in state custody. He was reportedly healthy.
In Washington, mothers can leave their newborns — no questions asked — with a staff member or volunteer at any fire station, rural clinic or hospital emergency room.
