Apartment fire displaces 50 residents in Seattle

At least 50 people have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building for low-income residents in Seattle.
Seattlepi.com reports (https://goo.gl/Ke6CvO ) firefighters were called to the blaze in West Seattle Tuesday afternoon.
Seattle Fire Department Lt. Harold Webb said an initial sweep of the building found no one injured or missing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire destroyed a large portion of a 50-unit development owned by the Seattle Housing Authority. The complex's residents earn less than 30 percent of the area's median income which is below $30,000 annually for an entire household.
About 25 apartments were damaged by the fire, but officials say structural damage made the rest of the complex unsafe.
